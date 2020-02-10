Prince Andrew Wants to ‘defer’ a Navy Promotion

Prince Andrew is involved in a major scandal. It is said that he was a part of Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities and that he was a friend with this convicted pedophile and a human-trafficker. The rumor is that Prince Andrew raped a teenager who was a part of Epstein’s trafficking victims.

Despite the scandal, he got to keep his royal titles, he is still living in the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and he is still attending church events with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and other royal family members. He might have ‘’stepped down’’ form being a full time working royal, but he is still allowed to celebrate his 60th birthday on February 19.

He was supposed to get an honorary Navy promotion and to be promoted to Admiral on his 60th birthday. However, the Buckingham Palace requested the Duke of York to delay the promotion until he once again becomes a senior member of the royal family. Buckingham Palace stated, “By convention, the Duke of York would be in line for military promotion on his 60th birthday. Following the decision by His Royal Highness to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, the Duke of York has asked the Ministry of Defence if this promotion might be deferred until such time that His Royal Highness returns to public duty.”

People, as well as the British government, are not pleased with this situation, especially with the fact that the Union flag at town Hall structures will be flown in honor of Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday. The Union flag is always lifted to mark the birthdays of important royal members like Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles, the future King of England.

This caused rage amongst the public since the Cambridge family, as well as some other prominent royal members, have done more for people than Prince Andrew, and they haven’t been involved in such a horrible scandal like the Duke of York has been.