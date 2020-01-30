Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Surprised That They Are No Longer Youth Ambassadors?

The Megxit drama is still a hot subject. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry no longer have their HRH titles, but they are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In addition to losing their HRH titles, they have to repay all the money that was invested in renovating Frogmore Cottage, as the public’s money funded it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were prepared for such a thing, but according to TMZ, they were very much surprised when they learned that they would no longer be Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors.

In the royal negotiation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, and Prince Charles, their titles were removed, in addition, to paying back the money for renovation. The Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors was what hurt them the most.

The Commonwealth consists of 53 nations, former and present British nations. Prince Harry was already a youth ambassador, and Meghan Markle became one as well, just before their royal wedding. To honor such a position, the Duchess of Sussex had all flowers from all the 53 domains placed on her wedding dress.

They thought of that job as one of the essential things in their life, and they wanted to make sure that young people understand some of the most important things in life. On their official website, they still have listed youth ambassadors segment, and if this is true, they will have to erase the whole section.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently enjoying their freedom at Vancouver Island, in a house that they have been residing in since Thanksgiving. Prince Harry gave his last speech as a royal member of the family just before he left London to join his wife and their son Archie in Canada. He said that UK is still his home, despite his move and his new life.