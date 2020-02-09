Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Public Appearance After Megxit

Nearly a month has passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave the royal family. The Megxit drama started shortly after they finished their six-week break from royal engagements during the holiday season, and they are currently living in Vancouver Island, with their first child Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted walking in the woods with her son, but they haven’t been spotted in public together ever since they arrived in Canada. Until now.

According to E! News, during the J. P. Morgan event, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decide to go together. An insider shared with the publication, “They came in through a private entrance. They did their speech and left before dessert. She introduced him, and he spoke.” There aren’t any pictures or videos of the former royal couple at the event, as the “security was extremely tight” during that night.

This is the first time the former royal couple decided to step out of their Canadian residence and attend an event together as a couple. They posted a message on their Instagram account the decision to leave the royal family. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the statement from the couple began. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” read the announcement.

As stated by a source, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend their summertime in Los Angeles. “They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible.” The source further added, “They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.”