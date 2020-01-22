Prince William Has a Desire for Kate Middleton and Rose Hanbury to Make Amends

In case you forgot, Prince William entered a significant scandal when it was rumored that he cheated on Kate Middleton with her close friend, Rose Hanbury. Neither Prince William nor Kate ever said anything on the subject, and now that the time has passed, Prince William apparently wants the former friends to become close again.

There was a lot of feud news in the publications, and when it was revealed that two close friends, The Duchess of Cambridge and Rose Hanbury are no longer talking to each other, the scandal broke when the reason for the feud was discovered. Marchioness of Cholmondeley and the Duke of Cambridge allegedly had an affair, and that was the reason for the strife. Many more rumors came, like Kate Middleton divorcing her husband. But in the end, the stories and talks stopped, and Prince William and Kate Middleton seemed like that perfect, happy couple we all know and love. Now hardly anyone recalls that scandal, as many more hit the royal family, but also everyone forgot that the Duchess of Cambridge and Marchioness of Cholmondeley are no longer that close, and they hardly ever speak.

The time has passed, and the wounds have healed, and both Cambridge and Habury family were seen together having a conversation during their time t the church service. The Sun reported how Prince William has a desire for his wife and her former friend to reconcile, and he wants things to be as they once were between them. An insider shared with the publication, “William wants to play peacemaker so that the two couples can remain friends, given they live so close to each other and share many mutual friends. But Kate has been clear that she doesn’t want to see them anymore and wants William to phase them out, despite their social status.”

Only time will tell what will happen between the two friends. Kate is known for her soft heart, so maybe she will find the strength and power within to forgive and forget about the incident.