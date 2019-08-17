Things you need to have in your makeup box

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Creating a worthy collection of beauty products is not a small feat. However, you can build a makeup kit that would make any makeup artist jealous if you follow our complete guide to everything you need and possibly want for your lips, eyes, and face. We made a must-have list for building the perfect makeup box from scratch.

Makeup prep mist

Make sure your freshly moisturized and cleansed face is ready for a few sprays of hydrating face mist like the Urban Decay Quick Fix Priming Spray or the Vichy Mineralizing Water Spray, which will help in reactivating your skincare products and give your thirsty skin a boost for even more application of face makeup.

Face primer

To make your skin even smoother and add some additional benefits, you will have to use a primer. The right formula will reduce the appearance of wrinkles, imperfections and fine lines. Make sure to let the primer sit for a few minutes before moving on to the rest of the makeup. As a face primer, you can use L’oreal’s Paris Primer or NYX Pore Filler.

Color Correcting Concealer

Usually applied before putting on foundation, these pastel-like creams and liquids can hide all those hyperpigmentations or dark spots, reduce the appearance of undereye circles and conceal redness.

Palletes are usually the best choice since you will have a lot of shades at your disposal, but if you have just one specific need, such as correcting small redness around the base fo your nose, pick up a simple solo-hued formula. You can use Maybelline New York Correcting palette or Saint Laurent’s Neutralizers.

Mirror

If you don’t have a portable mirror in your make up kit then you probably do your makeup in the bathroom or the bedroom. How many times did you have to hunch over the sink to get a closer look to see if you are applying enough concealer or eyeliner?

A portable mirror in your makeup kit is a must-have. In this day and age technology has brought us smart makeup mirrors. Check out Mirrex if you want a lightweight portable mirror with wireless charging, led lighting, touch sensor control, clear glass, and ergonomic design.

Eyeshadow Primer

Just as your face needs a smooth canvas from a primer so you can add the foundation, the same applies to eye shadow. Every individual has a different skin tone, therefore the color from the eyeshadow will always be different. However, if you use an eyeshadow primer, you will create an even base of color that will make your eyeshadow later look perfect.

Shadow Palette

You can also get yourself all the shadows wit the many different shadow pallets that are available now. Some offer metallic, glittering or bright pigments while others offer a more neutral tone.

There are more options now more than ever if you want to find the perfect combination of shadows that will work for your complexion and eye color. You can either use Maybelline New York Eyeshadow Pallete or something like Urban Decay Heat Palette.