The Real Reasons He Likes to Watch You Flick Your Bean

What’s so interesting about it?

For some reason, some guys like to watch. “Watchers,” as you might call them, will say it’s exciting when they get to observe girls pleasure themselves or engage in other sexual acts with other men. But why? What makes it such an attractive thing to them? It’s finally time to find out.

Erotic

One open-minded guy told YourTango.com: “For me, watching a woman masturbate is one of the most erotic and stimulating activities. A woman’s body is so beautiful, especially one with curves.”

Content

Confidence is sexy, and confidence stems from comfort and content-ness.

Some men just love seeing their girls in a comfy/content state. If a woman is willingly pleasuring herself in front of a man it shows that she is extremely comfortable with him, and that she’s content with the situation.

Confidence

And, speaking of confidence. Some men find that fondling yourself, especially in front of them, boasts it loudly. Confidence is always a turn on, and masturbating in front of your man can show how confident you are in yourself and your own body. It can drive them crazy.

It’s hot, duh

Some guys just think that the hottest thing a woman can do in the bedroom is touch herself. Watching a girl get really into it can be a huge turn on.

It shows what she likes

When he watches her do her own maneuvers, he can study it, copy it, and eventually produce a better product for later on when the time comes, right?

Playing Along

Some guys like to join in, pleasuring themselves while “watching” the woman, then you’re both “watching” each other in a type of masturbation-ception.

It’s a turn on when she’s into it

Another man said, “I absolutely love to watch a girl masturbate. The more she is into being watched, the better.”

Sparking Things

Most of the time, a girl would rather cum with the man, but changing things up is always a good way to spark life in the bedroom. It’s so different from the normal routine and that can turn a lot of men on.

Not So Much

Not all guys are hardcore “watchers.” Some don’t see the same sexiness in the act, saying, “I’d rather that she touch me, although in the right mood if she’s touching herself at the same time, climaxing at the same time can be amazing.”

Read More!

Regardless of everything that turns him on, it’s all about being comfortable in the bedroom. If you enjoy it, then find yourself someone who enjoys it just as much. What bedroom tips do you have? Let us know in the comments and SHARE this story.

Also, check out the piece that YourTango did on the topic.

Original by Michael