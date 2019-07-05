This is The ‘Naughty’ Thing Princess Diana Used to Give Prince William to Carry to School

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Princess Diana used to send quite “naughty” cards to her son, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge. This information was revealed in ’Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy’, a documentary about princess.

“She had a very cheeky sense of humor,” said Prince William. He added that she was a huge card writer and she adored the rudest cards people could think of.

“I would be at school and I’d get a card from my mother. Usually, she found something you know, very embarrassing, very funny card, and then sort of written very nice stuff inside. But I didn’t open it in case teachers or anyone else in the class had seen it,” shared prince.

“She was very informal and really enjoyed the laughter and the fun,” he added.

Being ’naughty’ was her motto

Prince Harry, Prince William’s younger brother says what his mother thought about misbehavior.

“Behind closed doors, she was a loving mother and an incredibly funny person,” said the Duke of Sussex.

“One of her mottos to me was, ‘You can be as naughty as you want, just don’t get caught,’” he added.

There is no doubt that she listened to her own advice. “She was a total kid through and through,” Prince Harry said.

After his mother’s death, Prince William used school to get distracted

He was only 15 years old when he tragically lost his mother in 1997.

This was confirmed in a book called ’Kate: The Future Queen’, written by Katie Nicholl, a royal biographer.

Before Diana’s death, young prince did not do well at Eton College, but his grades were better after he studied a lot more.

“He had pleasantly surprised his teachers at Eton when he passed each of his twelve GCSEs, excelling in English, history, and languages,” Katie Nicholl wrote in her book.

“The loss to Prince William and Prince Harry was almost unbearable, and when William returned to school, he threw himself into his studies as a distraction,” she added.

He often thinks about his mother

This statement was revealed in the previously mentioned documentary.

“There’s not many days that go by that I don’t think of her,” he said. “I have a smile every now and again when someone says something, and I think that’s exactly what she would have said, or she would have enjoyed that comment. So they always live with you people, you know, you lose like that.”

He enjoys telling his children about their late grandmother before bed.

Although Princess Diana died, we can say that people won’t ever forget about her.

Source: cheatsheet.com