5 Ways Video Poker is Better than Actual Poker

In the 1980s towards the early 2000s, video poker relished highly. During these heyday, the video machines had a greater rivalry over slots based on popularity. However, it is played by just a few gamblers across the globe. Most of the players prefer the latest slot machines or try out on baccarat on a mini-baccarat table.

The main reason why video poker hasn’t been up to par in terms of popularity is because that hasn’t been more innovation. With most other casino games embracing the latest technology innovations, it sticks to its usual blue background which can be boring to some gamblers visiting online casino site to play the game.

With this aside, there are reasons why it is far much better compared to actual poker. The most notable that differentiates the two games is that video poker is highly contained. Also, you can play the video version both online and offline, and as long as you have basic knowledge of the game. Since it is computerized, you will get hands on various video poker games. To make you understand better, a detailed Video Poker online guide on online-gambling.com can be of great help. Here is why it is a better choice playing this game than the actual poker:

1. Better odds

One of the best reasons why it is better to play video poker than the regular is that it offers the best odds. Different machines offer odds in a different way and by all means, you will experience a house edge with video poker just like any other machine. The house edge with the video machine should be 1% or even less. Rarely will you find machines that can pay more than 100%. In this case, their returns are over 100% meaning you are advantageous over the house.

Because you will have to experience a house edge at some point, when you have an upperhand over the house, there is a higher chance of making more money than loosing. Any video player who knows how the game works and has hands-on the game has higher chances of making more money. This is the reason why some casinos want to do away with the video machines because of the higher pay out rate. And for the player to get things right with the edge on your side, it requires studying the correct strategy and how to play each hand. It is an absolutely good game for any gambler who wish to make profits from a casino.

2. They are available in most casinos

When it comes to the gambling industry, video is a little secret that hasn’t been realized by many. The game is offered by most of the casino platforms and they tend to make it unknown to players so that they play. This is because serious players of the game can make casino providers lose money on them.

Besides being on every land-based casino all over the world, casino providers will try by all means to scatter or hide it from other slot games. Compared to other games being provided, video poker requires a little bit of searching to get one. You will find them behind of the casino where bets paying games can be found. Since they are the best, they are always occupied and this requires a better strategy to get one that isn't occupied by card sharks.

3. Video poker aren’t flashy

Gamblers avoid getting their hands-on video poker because they are not flashy. Most of the time when you open any casino that offers the video version, you will find them occupied. Best gamblers all over the world like the video version and as a normal casino goer, it isn't an easy thing finding them. Therefore the machines are avoided by most casino players. Since they aren't enticing or flashy like some other games available in the casinos, it gives the player an added benefit. Since the video version uses digital cards via a digital deck, the player has all the details of what is at hand. It is easier for the odds to be calculated as compared to the actual game or slot titles. With slot machine for example, it is hard to know the winning odds unless it is given by the casino. This is the reason why it is greatly profitable to them.

4. They are good in terms of strategy

In the casino industry, there are two categories of games: games of pure chance and games that require the use of both skills and chance. When playing the video version, you will experience chance and skills (strategy). Since you will combine skills and chance, you will need to use a lot of efforts succeed in the game. You will only be rewarded for the time you spent to know the strategy and how the game is played.

Because it is a game of chance and strategy, it might be an overwhelming task with new players. This is because it has a list of rules that have to be followed to get to where you want to be. Besides, it requires serious time and commitment to learn all the set of rules. For newbies, there is extra time and dedication to practice the video version. Before acquiring skills and learning the rules of the game, you will lose some games in the process before you perfect your skills.

When the strategy has been perfected with time and you have an idea of what is needed, you will eventually have an easy time playing the game without thinking. Once you figure out how the whole process works, you will get more rewards without a lot of thinking on every hand.

5. It is a choice game for serious players

The casino holds different types of players. There some who walk on casino platforms to have fun and some who are serious. Serious players are purposed to make extra money while some want to make a career out of it. Video poker is the best game for serious gamblers because when you understand what you need to do and with the best strategy in place, there is a possibility of making a profit with time. It gives a chance of turning things around and making a career out of it. This is because as a serious player on the platform and have a hunger for money, you will create a prolonged time on machines. With time, this game might become boring when you have understood the rules and have gotten the strategy right. But as a serious player, it is not all about entertainment but winning.