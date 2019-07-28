We Need to Talk About “Accidental Anal”

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

This noise has to stop

Butt stuff is all rage these days between heterosexuals. It seems like more and more guys like how tight a bumhole can be. It probably doesn’t help that many men probably watch too many anal adult films where the actresses are experienced and professional.

Have all us gotten the “Oops!” poke in the rear at least once during intercourse, right? Or the boyfriend who wants to play “just the tip” as a half-joke? Well there’s a new (and often non-consensual) thing that some straight men are doing with their girlfriends and wives: Accidental anal. The “accidental” part of the phrase could be argued as sarcastic because AA happens when a man jams his entire dong into a woman’s ass without her knowing that it’s coming. How do you do that by accident?

Let’s find out.

#NotAllMen

I’ve had an ex jam his peen a few inches into my backside before. I was riding him pretty hard and I think I just sat on his ding at the wrong angle. It was one of the most physically painful things I’ve ever experienced. And yes, I had done anal previous to this incident.

I curled up in a ball and cried for a good five minutes while my boyfriend watched in pity, not knowing how to comfort me. Yes, this was accidental anal in the truest form: It just happened and I can’t blame him for it. There was no emotional damage to our relationship.

Of course there are countless other stories of accidental anal that are similar to mine. Real accidental anal can happen in different positions and it also depends on factors like how wet/lubed you are and the length/angle of the man’s penis.

But there are other women who aren’t so lucky.

Savage

If you follow Dan Savage’s column, Savage Love, you might have read a letter he got in November regarding accidental anal.

The letter to Dan is from a concerned woman, who describes that her sister was preparing to get it on with her fiancé, doggy-style.

“Instead, she receives [his] entire penis firmly up her a**. She screams, cries, and he pulls out citing that it was an accident,” she writes.

The sister was in pain for five days because the man entered her without any lube. The two have “enjoyed anal play” previously, but that doesn’t give him the right to enter her a** anytime he wants.

Savage has previously written about accidental anal:

“I don’t think anal happens by accident. Anal has always, again, and in my vast experience, required lube, focus, precision, and deep breathing. But on the two occasions when I’ve urged straight female callers on the Savage Lovecast to dump boyfriends who ‘accidentally’ penetrated them anally — the pushback from male and female listeners was overwhelming. Scores of people called in to insist that anal can and does happen by accident [but] I believe ‘accidental anal’ is much more likely to be “intentional, nonconsensual anal,” aka not an accident at all.”

Fine Line

In a case like this woman’s sister, it sounds like straight up sexual assault. They didn’t even start banging and the dude went straight and fast for that butt.

If you don’t have P in A sex a lot, you know that they need to prepped with like half a bottle of lube, a few fingers, relaxation, and slow entry. If the woman in your life isn’t interested in ANY butt play (and if you care about her), you’ll respect that and go buy a cock ring or something.

It (always) boils down to communication. You want some butt sex tonight dude? Just ask her in sexy voice and throw in some compliments. She might say no, but boo-f***ing-hoo. You still get to have sex with an awesome woman.

No matter you gender or sexual orientation, consent is everything. If your partner doesn’t respect that, use your support system and GTFO.

Do you have any accidental anal stories? Let us know,

and SHARE this article.

Original by Chewy Boese