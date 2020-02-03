Wendy Williams Isn’t a Fan of Rob Kardashian’s New Girlfriend

Wendy Williams is known for her sharp tongue, and as a host of Hot Topics, she explored daily topics about famous people and things everybody is talking about celebrities. In one of her latest issues, Rob Kardashian found his way in through his new girlfriend, and Williams had a lot to say on the subject.

The Wendy Williams Show is airing for over ten years, and she is the main person responsible for it, as her sharp tongue and speaking her mind is what led her to be the host still and to be as popular as ever. She does sometimes steps over the line, but that is just how she is.

Hot Topics is one of the most popular segments in her show, and she is making her audience participate in discussing celebrity subjects. She addresses the audience in this segment as co-hosts, and she is telling what she really thinks about the topic, whether the audience likes it or not, or whether they agree with her or not.

Rob Kardashian was one of the subjects of her Hot Topics, as he started dating Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Tommie Lee. Wendy Williams had a comment on how they are not made for each other. Williams mentioned that Tommie Lee was in jail more than 30 times. Williams stated how she is frustrated with Kardashian and his choice.

Before Tommie Lee, Rob Kardashian dated Blac Chyna, and they have a daughter together named Dream. After the two broke up, Kardashian was in a relationship with Alexis Skyy from Love & Hip Hop. As for Tommie Lee, Williams commented, “Rob, why attract the same type of woman every time?” she concluded that he should ‘’ do better’’ as all of his past romantic partners weren’t exactly friendly, and they were troublemakers, to say the least.