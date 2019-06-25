What was Favorite Flower of Princess Diana from the Palace Garden?

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The memory of beloved Princess Diana is saved in many ways at Kensington Palace, and one of them is her favorite flower in the Palace Garden. If you want to find out what was the favorite flower of Princess Diana, just keep reading this article.

Princess Diana`s favorite flowers were forget-me-nots

Forget-me-nots is a beautiful wildflower, and little petals can be blue or pink. Princess Diana got these stunning flowers from a family friend, and she loved it.

”Earl Spencer, Princess Diana`s brother, gave some forget-me-nots to her when they were younger. They stayed with her as one of her favorite flowers, so it was important to include them, ” said Sean Harkin, the main gardener at Kensington Palace.

At Kensington Palace, in Palace Garden, there are a few kinds of flowers, including forget-me-nots that honor Princess Diana. Those flowers are in a memorial section.

The Kensington Palace is full of white flowers because she often wore the color

In the Palace Garden, there are a lot of different kinds of flowers, white lilies, and roses because Princess Diana has plenty of white clothes in her wardrobe.

”We have hundreds of white lilies because people recall she left a lot of those cut flowers around her apartment here at Kensington. I think lots of people would refer to Princess Diana as the classic English rose. It felt like it was a mist to include them,” added Sean Harkin.

”She loved the colors and the brightness…She would ask how we came about picking the colors and getting the color scheme so we would discuss that. She never confessed to being a fantastic gardener, but there were certain colors she liked in the garden- soft pinks, whites, yellow, pastel shades. She used to turn her nose up if I ever put a red or deep purple flowers,” explained Graham Dillamore, the main gardener of Kensington Palace`s memorial garden, who was there from 1984 to 1992.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry`s Mother`s Day post included Princess Diana`s favorite flowers

On Mother`s Day, on the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appeared a photo of a little, new royal member, Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. On the photo, we can see feet of the newest royal member and forget-me-nots in the background, and below we can read a caption.

”Paying tribute to all mothers today- past, present, mother-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother`s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother`s Day for The Duchess of Sussex.”

This is the second time when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana; the first time was at the royal wedding when her bouquet had forget-me-nots and flowers from the Palace garden.