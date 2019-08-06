Why Didn’t Nobody Tell Me? Things that you Should Know Before Visiting Peru

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There is a lot to see and discover in Peru, the highly popular South American country. The food and the mystery of Machu Picchu, not to forget that at kandooadventures.com, you can experience the place’s amazing trekking are just one attraction. Then there are the beautiful handicrafts in Sacred Valley and the museums and restaurants of Lima that are just some of the reasons that Peru makes for a great tourist destination. There are also plenty of activities you can look forward to- breath-taking hikes, jungle excursions, mountain climbing, desert exploring, nights out, beach days, and salsa dancing.

1. Be careful about the water

When in Peru, refrain from drinking tap water. In fact, many hotels keep bottled water in the bathroom for the purpose of brushing teeth. Wash fruits before eating them, and it is better to avoid drinking fruit juices unless you’re sure they have been made with purified water. When bathing, don’t let water get into your mouth.

2. Ceviche is a must-try food

Ceviche is a very popular Peruvian dish. It is raw, fresh fish marinated in citrus juices with chili peppers added as a spice and maybe other tongue-pricking spices as well. As far as drinks go, the pisco sour is worth trying. The ingredients include lime juice, egg white, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, and ice. The best time to eat ceviche is in the morning, particularly if you’re in Lima or any other town situated on the coast. Peruvian restaurants typically purchase their fish straight from fishers who carry their catch early morning to the shore. So the earlier you eat, the fresher the fish for you.

3. Dispose of sanitary paper appropriately

Do not dispose of toilet paper in the toilet but in the trash. Pipes in the country are very small, which means many things cannot smoothly pass through.

4. Knowing Spanish would be helpful

If you are visiting anywhere outside Cusco or Lima, it is good if you know some Spanish. A lot of restaurant owners and taxi drivers do not speak English.

5. Book your accommodation early

This applies to certain countries such as the U.S. The majority of flights arriving in Lima from the United States come during the night. If you are on a tight schedule, you may be intending to take connecting flights to Cusco or Iquitos early the next morning to move your itinerary forward. In such a situation, consider the Wyndham Costa del Sol.

This hotel operates in conjunction with the Jorge Chavez International Airport. An important point to keep in mind is that hotels close to the airport would fill up early. So do book your accommodation at the Wyndham Costa del Sol early.

6. Don’t go by the visa sticker alone

In Peru, you can find certain places that accept some cards in Lima or key tourist centers such as Cusco. However, don’t go purely by advertisement. It is better to ask first. Frequently, restaurants or stores put a visa sticker on their store door but do not actually accept visa cards.

7. Take the required vaccinations

Given below is a list of vaccinations you may have to take in Peru.

Typhoid and Hepatitis A – advised for all travelers because irrespective of where you stay, these diseases could be spread by contamination of water and food.

A rabies vaccine is advisable if you are going to be working with animals, going to engage in caving or other outdoor adventure activities or are heading to remote Peruvian areas.

If you intend to sleep outside or expend much time outdoors, consider ingesting malaria preventative medicine. You also need to safeguard yourself against insect bites.

A yellow fever vaccination is required if you plan to go to areas situated at elevations under 2300. This includes certain far north areas of Apurimac, eastern and northern Cajamarca, eastern La Libertad and the regions of Cusco, Amazonas, Loreto, San Martin, Huanuco, Pasco, Junin, Puno, Ucayali, and Madre de Dios.

8. Be safe

Here are some tips to steer clear of danger in Peru.