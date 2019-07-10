Why is Prince Charles a godfather to Camilla Parker Bowles’ son?

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We all know about Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Camilla Parker Bowles. After many years and many affairs, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles got married in 2005. Before Prince Charles became stepfather to Camilla’s son, Tom, he was his godfather. But why did Camilla arranged all that, given the scandal and Charles relationship with Parker Bowles?

Camilla and her first husband

Prince Charles and Camilla first met on a polo match back in 1970, but when Prince Charles joined the royal navy, they ended their relationship, and Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles. They divorced in 1995 after 22 years of marriage. Andrew and Camilla have two children, Tom who was born in 1974 and Laura, born in 1978. It was reported that Andre cheated on Camilla several times, and even though she thought that that would change, it never did. She stayed by his side until Prince Charles came back in her life in 1986.

Tom’s godfather

Prince Charles was still a good friend of Camilla’s, even when she married her first husband. He was also a good friend with Andrew Parker Bowles, and they played polo sometimes. So its no wonder that Prince Charles ended up as a godfather to Camilla and Andrew’s first child.

Camilla as a mother

Camilla wanted her kids to have a normal life. But given Andrew’s infidelities, that was very hard to provide. She had Prince Charles’ support, and that is why she named him as Tom’s godfather. Tom shared with 9 News Australia that he thinks that Charles is “kind and lovely man.” He also mentioned how he believes that Charles will be a “fantastic” king, and that “he makes my mother happy and my mother makes him happy, so that’s the main thing.”

Camilla and Charles’ marriage

They have been married or a very long time now, and Tom is on very good terms with his stepfather. Prince Harry and Prince William are also getting along well with Camilla now, despite everything that happened, and both Tom and Laura share a good relationship with their stepfather.

Source: cheatsheet.com