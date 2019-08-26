Power To Pop: Woman Crushes Watermelon With Her Thunder Thighs

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

She’s got the power to pop!

What began as a simple dare became a lifestyle for one young woman who got noticed for her ability to pop watermelons between her legs like they were balloons. Since that time, she’s taken her game to a whole new level, and she couldn’t be more proud of her progress or those that are inspired by her to change their own lives.

Seriously, this girl’s powerful legs have us speechless ― as does her amazing dedication to female empowerment!

The First Video

Kortney Olson gained a lot of fame in 2009 when she appeared in a homemade video where she crushed watermelons with her gorgeous muscular legs. She was flirtatious wearing a black thong and lifting up her shirt to reveal her well-toned stomach, then she would flip over and seductively pop the melons between her legs like it was nothing. The juice would spill all over her. It was viewed enough times to get her on the viral video show Tosh.0, but Kortney wants you to know that she’s grown a lot since that time in more ways than one.

Kortney was not doing alright in her personal life when she made that first video. She explained in an interview, “The first [watermelon video] I did was high as s**t. I had a painkiller addiction. I thought it was OK because my name was on the bottle. I pissed away all my scholarships and I had a horrific eight years that included rape, and drug and alcohol abuse.”

GRRRL Power

Though she was living in a dark world, she eventually came out of it. She sobered up when she turned 27 years old, and she got serious about her physical fitness and what she wanted to do with her passion. She happily said, “Before, [watermelon crushing] was a fun thing … Now it’s a statement of, ‘Yes, women are fierce,’ and because I got the support of women it’s all I care about.”

Kortney has been happily sober for the past seven years, and she’s got quite a following on social media where she informs her fans about fitness and her clothing line called GRRRL which creates fashions for ladies based on their body shapes whether they’re svelte or extremely muscular. GRRRL helped sponsor UFC fighter Holly Holm, the lady who beat Ronda Rousey. Kortney said about her brand, “GRRRL exists to change the game and our scenery to start seeing women doing bad-a*s s**t.”

Love Your Body

Kortney is brimming with female-centric positivity. “The cool thing is seeing the women’s responses. A lot of women have been shunned for wanting to be strong. [When I was younger] I wanted to be more like Kate Moss in Calvin Klein and here I am with these thunder thighs, and I learn there’s this whole world that appreciates strength and power.”

Kortney realizes that some people don’t care about her mission or her newfound lease on life after finding sobriety. She said, “Sometimes guys take it the wrong way and run with it, and it’s not what it’s about at all. The dumbest comments are like ‘I want to go down on that.’ I didn’t ask you to. I just ignore it. I used to be OK being an icon in the s*x world. I was OK with objectifying myself, but now I appreciate my strength.”

SHARE this inspirational story about personal triumph and spreading the love, and tell us how fitness changed your life in the comments!

Original by Emily Hingle