Charlize Theron Admits She is “Not Ashamed “talking About Her Mum Killing Her Dad

Charlize Theron says how she doesn’t feel blue anymore when she talks about the family incident when her mother shot and killed her father while he was physically abusing her.

Famous South African actress, was fifteen years old when she heard a gunshot in their family house while being locked in her room. She added how “luckily, none of the bullets hit us. However, one-shot ended the agony, “and it was her mother ending his husband’s life.

Charlize says: “It is important to talk about domestic violence, because, you realize that you are not alone in this.”

Theron grew up in South Africa, together with her mother, Gerda, and her father, Charles. Her parents were not in a healthy relationship, and they were always fighting, she adds. Also, Charlize remembers his father as a “very bad person” who was still ‘‘drunk and violent” due to his alcoholic condition.

The actress says: “it is very dramatic and dynamic when you live with an addict, and it is something that can leave a significant mark on your personal development and future life.”

Charlize remembers the day when that happened: “My mother and I were hiding in the bedroom, trying to push him aside, and lock the door. However, he was stronger and violent and he started to push the door and point the gun at us. It was a miracle how we didn’t receive a single bullet in our head. “

However, her mother took advantage of him being unable to move anymore due to his drunkenness, and she ended it.

On various occasions, Charlize was asked whether she is ashamed of talking about such a tragedy in her family. Still, her answer is always the same: “I am not ashamed to talk about it, because I think it is important to talk about these issues publically. That is how we are going to solve the global problem of domestic violence.”