Does Meghan Markle Leave Britain for Good?

A friend close to the Duchess of Sussex claims how she will never return to Britain to live. From the latest news, we know that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step out form the royal duties, and soon after that, Meghan flew to Canada to rejoin with her son Archie. Moreover, today we found out, from Meghan’s close friend, that she will not return to Buckingham Palace anymore, nor the United Kingdom in general.

The situation in the Palace is entirely tightened up, as the Prince and the rest of his family are discussing what the possible solutions to the case are. However, the question remains whether Meghan indeed thinks that, and does the Queen knows about Meghan’s intentions of never coming back to the Palace again.

The anonymous source, claiming to be Meghan’s friend, said that Meghan’s intentions are clear, and she doesn’t want to raise Archie inside the walls of the Palace, but in the usual conditions, as much as that is possible for a royal couple. She did say how she will visit Britain, but she doesn’t want to live there anymore.

Allegedly, the Duchess had a post-pregnancy depression and was facing severe challenges in Britain, followed by anxiety and insomnia. The friends who knew Meghan before her marriage stated how she changed drastically, and not for good. Therefore, many support her in the decision to step out of the royals.

Moreover, despite the rumors that there will be a massive scandal in the Buckingham Palace, the Queen supported the royal couple, stating how they will always be members of the family. Hence, the speculated scandal is perhaps avoided. Still, no one knows what is happening inside the Palace; thus, we have to wait and see the future development of recent events.