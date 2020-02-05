Kate Middleton Never Wears Colored Nail Polish and This is the Reason Behind It

Kate Middleton may not be the Queen of England yet, but she is definitely acting like one. Moreover, so far, she never broke any of the royal rules. On top of that, Middleton always acts as if she is the Queen of the style game.

So far, she is doing great. Kate is known for being very down to earth future-Queen, who uses unusual and useful tricks to repeat her outfits and have secret ways to make wearing heels less painful. Kate likes to follow royal rules, and so far, she isn’t known for breaking the long list of Queen Elizabeth’s rather strict dress codes.

Royal dress code is a real thing, and according to it, only natural-looking nails are allowed. This is a must-follow rule for any significant official royal event.

So, Katherine – how she prefers to be called, tends to follow the Queen on this rule, and she was never seen wearing any but non-polished nails. In fact, in rare and non-official events, Kate was seen with pale pinks or nudes. Surprisingly, she wears darker shades on her toes. This is kind of a deal breaker, but in reality, it’s just a hole in the law.

Unusual Royal Rules

Although some royal rules might seem funny, like this one for nail polish, some are rather logical. Did you know that only Queen is allowed to wear bright colors in public? The reason for the colorful costumes is simple. This way, she can be easily seen. Moreover, fans are always searching for vivid colors, so they can say – There is the Queen.

Another essential rule is jewelry-related. Only married women inside the royal family are allowed to wear tiaras. Tiaras represent relationship status. So, any lady wearing a tiara is a clear sign for a bachelor to stay away.

Wearing tiara means that the lady is off the limits. Back to the nails… Sometimes it’s difficult to even know for sure if the lady wears any nail polish or not. During some visits, royal women often wear gloves. Because they have to shake hands with a massive number of people, germs can be quickly spread. So, to prevent the spread of germs, royal gloves are always made out of cotton and nylon.