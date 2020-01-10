Kate Middleton’s Casual 38th Birthday

Kate Middleton has celebrated her 38th birthday on Thursday, and Kensington Palace has published a portrait of the Duchess of Cambridge as a way to celebrate as well her birthday.

Matt Porteous took the pictures, and the one Kensington palace posted saw Kate Middleton posing on a wood bench. The sun reached her gorgeous face, and the Duchess of Cambridge was wearing a blue and white patterned shirt, over which she wore a sweater. She was also wearing jeans, and alongside the photo, Kensington Palace wrote, “Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!”

Kate Middleton was wearing the same clothes for her 2018 Christmas card in which she posed alongside her family, husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The shots were taken at Anmer Hall. The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her birthday with some of her closest friends. Those friends were also seen accompanying her and Prince William to Sandringham church last week. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also congratulated her birthday on Instagram, sharing, “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge Today!”

A day before Kate’s 38th birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared how they are going to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family.” They posted on their Instagram account, “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”