Price Philip Influenced the Removal of Prince Andrew From His Royal Duties?

In addition to the many scandals the royal family faced in 2019, the biggest one was Prince Andrew’s involvement in sex trafficking. Duke of York was made in connection with Jeffrey Epstein and his sex-trafficking activities, and while the Duke of York denied all the allegations, some actions had to be made.

Jeffrey Epstein is a sentenced pedophile, and when Prince Andrew accidentally revealed that the two share a friendship, everything went south. Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t happy about the scandal her son has placed upon their family, and she even decided not to throw his 60th birthday party recently.

On November 20, Duke of York made a statement in which he stated how he asked Queen Elizabeth to step back from his royal duties, but in reality, the Queen herself called her son to tell him that he has to go due to the scandal. However, some rumors tell us that Prince Philip was the one who influenced his wife to make that decision. Prince Philip has recently retired, but he still plays an important role in the royal family, and he is also looking after the well-being of his family and the British monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth II may didn’t want to remove her son from the royal duties, but according to some sources, Prince Philip insisted that such a course of action had to be done. He stated that Prince Andrew had to own his mistakes and to accept the appropriate punishment for his inconsiderable actions that harmed the royal family a lot. A particular royal image has to be preserved at all costs, and Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II know that the best. Prince Charles and his son, Prince William, supported the decision that was made, as they also know what is best for the British monarchy.