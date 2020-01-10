Meghan Markle Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been giving us, and the royal family quite a rollercoaster. Recently, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted leaving The National Theater located in London’s Southbank, without her expensive ring on her finger.

In addition to her engagement ring, which had two diamonds from Prince Harry’s mother collection, Princess Diana, she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring as well. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently revealed how they would be leaving a different life, aside from the royal family.

They stated how they wouldn’t be performing royal duties in the future. They want to have lives of their own, so they can travel back and forth from the United Kingdom to the United States of America any time they want.

That prompted people to believe that Meghan Markle’s desire not to wear her expensive rings is a way of her stating that she doesn’t want to be linked to the royal family anymore. “MM already pawning her rings? Or getting them ready to mail back to Harry…” commented someone on Twitter.

This statement came after Queen Elizabeth II shared a Christmas message on behalf of the royal family, but she didn’t include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the message. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posted on their Instagram account, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

The statement further read, “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”