Khloe Kardashian is Not Getting Back With Tristan Thompson

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian is back to work! She was seen outside the Calabasas studio on January 11, and she looked more gorgeous than ever. She was wearing an attractive white crop top shirt, and she managed to show her whole curvy figure by matching the shirt with some denim from her collection named Good American. The entire casual yet sexy look was paired with some soft pink pumps and a gorgeous gold watch.

2019 wasn’t a very good year for Khloe Kardashian. Tristan Thompson scandal broke up just as she was about to give birth to their first baby, True. Tristan cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time, Jordyn Woods, and that left the Good American founder heartbroken. By the end of the year, Tristan kept looking for a way to win her heart over, and he also attended the famous Christmas party the Kardashian-Jenner family throws every year. However, it seems like his attempts to win Khloe over didn’t succeed.

An insider revealed to HollywoodLife, “Tristan saying he wants to go all in on winning Khloe back, of course, makes her feel good, but she’s let him and everyone around her know that she’s not interested in doing anything other than co-parenting with him. Things have gotten so much better between them, but she would never be able to trust him again after he cheated on her. Khloe has worked really hard to move on and learn to trust again.”

The insider further added, “She’s started to be open to the idea of dating, but she’s not really there yet. She’s so focused on raising True and being as hands-on and the best mom she can be. She’s with the baby all of the time and brings her everywhere when she travels, too.”