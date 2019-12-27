Kylie Jenner’s Expensive Christmas Present

The young billionaire and reality star Kylie Jenner seems like she went well over the holiday. Jenner posted on her Instagram account stories with all her gifts. You could see her diamond earrings, a canary diamond bracelet, and a fantastic five Hermes purses. The purses have a price ranged between $25,000 and $250,000. Stormi is also in the Instagram stories alongside her mother and the presents.

The makeup mogul posted a variety of videos. In the first one, she was seen laying down in red and white striped pajamas, showing off her white diamond earrings that look like they cost around $1 million. Stormi is in her cute pajamas too, and she is holding a baby bottle next to her mama. After that, pictures followed, and she showed off her Hermes purses. There was a gold mirror purse that looks amazing, and in the reflection, you could see the billionaire taking a picture. The second one was a purple alligator Birkin bag, which is a little bigger than the previous one.

The third bag was a straw Hermes purse, with red on the top of the purse, and a little red across the straw part. Fourth is all red, and it is a smaller version of a Birkin bag. Finally, the fifth and the last one is the gold alligator skin bag, and it seems like that one is the most expensive out of the bunch.

When she was done showing off her fantastic collection of bags, she decided to show what she got next. It was a canary diamond bracelet, and she posted a video so that everything could be perfectly seen. The last image in her Instagram story was a white pony who is named Olaf, after the snowman from the animated movie Frozen. That was a gift for her daughter Stormi, and she wrote, “ok but Stormi had the best Christmas of all time.”