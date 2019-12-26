Kylie Jenner’s Most Popular Instagram Looks From 2019

Kylie Jenner is everyone’s favorite, and the young entrepreneur has had some fantastic looks during this year. As the year is coming to an end, the Kylie Cosmetics founder decided to list the top looks from this year, which all of her 154 million followers were more than excited for.

One of the most loved looks was when she dressed up as Marilyn Monroe for Halloween. She had the signature late actress’ blonde hair and she was dressed in her iconic red dress with red gloves and diamonds. She also sported the famous red lip, and she looked top-notch.

Another look that the young billionaire had was Ariel from The Little Mermaid. She had a red wig, purple shell bra, green skirt with a long slit, and the skirt’s material resembled the tail from Ariel. She also had netting on the top part of her body, and she looked gorgeous.

Another look that Kylie Jenner is proud of is her natural look. She had her hair in locks, parted on the side. Jenner didn’t wear too much makeup, but she had a red lip to put an accent to the whole look, and she was wearing a pink blush top. Winged eyeliner was in the mix, and she looked pretty amazing.

The fourth look was from her Holiday Collection advertisement. She had a red sequined dress, and she accessorized the whole look with some diamond earrings. She was holding her holiday presents in her hands, which were in red and white.

More appearances followed, and she presented her glossy lip look, which she sported along with pastel eyeshadows. Others included a look with a matte pink lip in a pink bathrobe, a pink eyeshadow in the inner eye corner look, an all-black outfit on the balcony of her mansion, and the last but not least, in all-black again but against a Kylie truck.