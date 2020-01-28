Meghan Markle’s Father is Taking the Queen’s Side

Meghan Markle’s father is in the media again. The Sun has published recently that Thomas Markle will give some evidence to the court, that is not going in favor of his daughter.

“I’ll see Meghan in court.” Those were the words that Thomas Markle said to the publication. “I wish it hadn’t come to this, but I will certainly testify against the things that have been said about me. When me and Meghan end up in a courtroom together, it will be quite stunning for everybody.”

Meghan Markle’s estranged father is the primary witness for Mail on Sunday. The publication revealed Meghan Markle’s letter to her father in 2018, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed a lawsuit against Mail on Sunday and MailOnline. “I don’t like doing this to her. But I also don’t like what she has been doing to me,” said Thomas Markle. He added, “Everything has to come out when you go to court. That means all her phone records, as well as mine. And I don’t think she wants that to happen.”

Thomas Markle didn’t support Prince Harry and his daughter’s decision to leave the royal family. He was one of the people who suggested that they should renounce their royal titles. He also said that he feels sorry for Queen Elizabeth II, who has been serving her country her whole life, while Meghan and Prince Harry said after a few months ‘Let’s get out of here.’

He also commented on how the Duchess of Sussex is turning into her mother and that Prince Harry actually had a choice, regardless of what he said in his speech, about leaving the royal family. All Thomas Markle wants is the truth, and he shared how the last two years of his life were hell.