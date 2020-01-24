Meghan’s Dark Secret Is Finally Out

Media and tabloids went nuts when Meghan’s friend shared with the world that now ex-princess knew who Harry is and that she had a secret agenda. It turns out that Meghan is actually a person fast on words and actions, and that she has a massive number of enemies, or ex-friends, who are ready now to share her dirty secrets.

Now a former friend, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, speaks openly how the princess was ‘on a mission to bag THE prince and RULE the world.’ She also adds that Meghan loved being Royal, but not the daily grind that came with it. Moreover, she adds that the famous ‘Suits’ actress also never showed any interest in British life and traditions.

Gina took the gossips to the next level by writing a personal blog about Meghan, their relationship, and how Meghan dated Harry in the beginning. She added that Harry couldn’t do anything but fall in love with Markle. The two became such good friends that they went on a vacation together. That was back in 2016. Gina shared how the two meeting had the background for the ultimate romance. The cliche was perfect here: lovely working-class girl meets the ultimate Prince Charming. While the decision for Harry and Meghan to step down from their duties as senior Royals, Gina wasn’t surprised. She knows first-hand just how much Meghan is a businesswoman first.

Moreover, this is an extraordinary moment for her to continue where she left off and build her career as an actress and a public figure. ‘Megxit‘ is happening, and it is yet to be seen how this decision will affect the royal family and future view on the Royals. Gina and Meghan first met in 2014, while she was still acting in TV show ‘Suits.’ At the same time, Meghan started her lifestyle website, The Tig. At the moment, the website is closed, but maybe she will start sharing her life once she is officially out of the UK?