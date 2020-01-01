Nicole Kidman’s Special Picture With Her Daughter

Nicole Kidman is known not to share any private details from her personal life. However, she recently decided to give us some insight into her family life due to a special occasion.

Faith, Nicole Kidman’s daughter she shares with her husband, Keith Urban, has turned nine years old. On her Instagram account, the actress shared two pictures. The first one was a black and white photo of her and her baby girl when she was a baby, and on another image, there was a cake, created to mark and celebrate Faith’s ninth birthday. The actress captioned the photos with, “Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx”

Since joining the social media, or more accurately, Instagram, Nicole Kidman showed a little more details from her personal life. Earlier this year, in March, the Big Little Lies star posted a picture of herself holding her daughters, named Faith and Sunday Rose. She wrote under the photo, “I am nothing without the love of my family.”

Nicole Kidman has four children. Faith is the youngest daughter she shares with Keith Urban, her husband, and she just celebrated her ninth birthday. They also have Sunday Rose, who is 11 years old. With her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, she has two children, a girl named Isabella, who is the oldest child of Nicole Kidman, and she is 27 years old. Tom Cruise and the Big Little Lies actress also have a son named Connor, and he is 24 years old at the moment. The actress shared with InStyle in June, “I love having my artistic path, and then my other passion is my family. That’s probably all I need in my life. Other people are off doing things like having a girls’ weekend. I don’t have that because I go home. I want to be with my children and my husband. I will sort of get lost in a character or whatever I’m doing, but I’m constantly working to keep that balance.”