Prince Harry Still Feels Late Princess Diana in His Life

Prince Harry was just twelve years old when he suddenly lost his mother, Princess Diana. We all know how hard it can be losing a mother, especially at a very young age. Both Prince William and Prince Harry were left feeling empty due to the considerable loss, but they never let Princess Diana be forgotten.

Even Meghan Markle stated how she would continue to keep the late Princess Diana’s legacy alive, and Prince Harry and her will try to remind him of her existence and tell stories about her to their baby boy, Archie.

Prince Harry is a member of the royal family, as his father is the future King of England, Prince Charles. He got married to his old love, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Prince William and Prince Harry have an excellent relationship with her. Regarding the rest of the royal family, they all seem to love and cherish Prince Harry, especially Queen Elizabeth II, who shares a strong connection with her grandson.

The Spencer family, Princess Diana’s side, also has a good bond with her youngest son. Lady Jane Fellowes, Prince Harry’s aunt, is very close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and she participated in their wedding ceremony. When Meghan Markle gave birth to their first child Archie, Princess Diana’s brother and her sisters appeared in the official birth announcement. Lady Jane Fellowes was amongst the first of the bunch to see Archie shortly after he was born.

The Spencer family members were always there for Prince William and Prince Harry. In that way, they somehow filled the void that her sudden death left, and they were always looking out for the boys. Princess Diana left us many years ago, but the memory of her still lives, and the Spencer family never let the boys feel like she is forgotten.