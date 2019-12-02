Prince Harry’s Exciting News

The Duke of Sussex is known to be a good friend. He is a godfather to many children, including Lena, Mike, and Zara Tindall’s child. With him being a godfather, Meghan Markle is accompanying him in the role, too, and they are on a path to be once again godparents.

Tom Inskip has been a longtime best friend with Prince Harry, and their friendship goes back to their childhood. Skippy, as he is known, is set to have his first baby with his wife, Lara. The news emerged recently, and considering that the two got married in 2017, the news is not that surprising.

Despite the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking time off from the royal life and duties, they celebrated Thanksgiving, and they sent a message to everyone on social media. They said, “Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours.” To mark the fact that they have been engaged for two years, they posted a picture of them in black and white from their wedding. It was something that no one has ever shared, and they surprised everyone. In addition to this image, they also shared one from their engagement announcement, and when Archie, their first child, was just two years old.

The last royal duty Prince Harry attended was OnSide Awards, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Meghan Markle was last performing a royal task on Remembrance Sunday service. The royal couple decided to take a break from the royal duties, and they will be spending six weeks alone with their son.

The current location of the Sussex family is not known at the moment. We now so far that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t be present during the royal Christmas dinner Queen Elizabeth II throws every year. Instead, they decided to spend it with Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.