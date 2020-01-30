Queen Elizabeth II’s Revenge on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would be retiring as senior royal members to become financially independent, the news and rumors just keep coming and coming. They are the main subject since their announcement, and even though Queen Elizabeth II supports their decision, many are claiming that she did it because she didn’t have a choice. According to the latest information, the world’s suspicion that she will somehow get her revenge is apparently beginning.

After they lost their HRH titles, Queen Elizabeth II demanded that they should pay for the costs of the Frogmore Cottage’s renovations, since it was funded with the public’s money. The Queen kept on taking away from the former royal couple, especially from Meghan Markle, the possessions they received from the royal family’s collection. One of the things the Duchess of Sussex had to return was her famous ring with a blue jewel that she received after she married Prince Harry.

According to Style, that was one of the Duchess’ most favorite pieces of jewelry, and in addition to this, she had to return jewelry she wore on the day she married Prince Harry. That was specially made for her with the help of pieces of jewels from the late Princess Diana‘s collection. At the last minute, The Queen changed her mind, and she let Meghan Markle keep just that one piece that she wore on her royal wedding day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle agreed to everything Queen Elizabeth II requested them to do. The process of them becoming financially independent is in the process, and they don’t seem to mind that they have to renounce every luxury that they had while being part of the royal family. The former royal couple is currently in Canada, alongside their son, Archie.