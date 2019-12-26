Sofia Richie Looks Stunning in Her Asymmetric Dress at Kardashians’ Annual Christmas Party!

Sofia Richie (21) is famous for showing her perfect figure in astonishing outfits. When it comes to special events, such as the one at Kardashians’ residence, Sofia dresses up in fancy toilets, such as the black satin asymmetric dress.

The daughter of Lionel Richie, Sofia attended the Christmas Party with her partner Scott Disick (36), who is a businessman, and was dressed up in a classic black suit with the ribbon tie. Sofia was wearing a ponytail and diamond necklace and tiny simple earrings. The style of Sofia was more like classic ones, where she followed the ”less is more” rule.

Moreover, the asymmetric dress perfectly showed her astonishing figure, which itself is a sufficient accessorize, therefore, she doesn’t need to add anything more. Besides, fashion star in rising made a high – ponytail and makeup with matte foundation and smokey eyes look.

The party was glamorous and the group from A – the list was having fun while they were listening excellent Sia performance in a gift box.

Sofia got close with Kardashians, by entering their reality show, and also got very close with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband. However, she is mostly close to Kylie Jenner, whos is close to her age and modeling business.

The young model kept her relationship with Scott private, and she says the main reason for that is: ”I am happy being private about my issues, family, and relationships. Today a lot of people think that they have to prove their love life over social media, and I just think it’s wrong.”

Sofia also adds: ”It is not like I don’t want pictures, but I just like to have my private life for myself” in the interview she gave for Tatler magazine earlier this year.