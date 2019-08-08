The Strangest Places People Have Had a Steamy Sexcapade

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Out of the Bedroom and into the Streets!

You can’t really help when you get that itch in your pants. It could happen at work, walking down the street, or even at your mom’s house. Usually the feeling will pass… but, sometimes, it just won’t. That’s when you need to take action immediately.

A lot of people love to get frisky outside of their house. Some folks get a high from the thrill of public s-x; some couples just get so hot at the bar that they can’t wait for the Uber ride and end up hitting the bathroom stall to enjoy their bodies. If you’ve never left the privacy of your own home or hotel room for sexy times, you can live vicariously through these Redditors. Some of them may have pushed the limits of decency, but maybe they will give you some ideas of your own.

If only there was a painting

In Rembrandt’s closet. His home is a museum and they left a closet door unlocked; my gf and I took advantage. (CassandraVindicated)

The Happiest Place on Earth

I fingered my ex in the line for Space mountain at Disneyland.

Actually, I fingered her all over Disneyland now that I think of it (throwawayjkjk)

Labor of Love

In the hospital bed at the labor and delivery unit while in early labor. No, my water hadn’t broke. Yes, we stopped between contractions. I feel a little guilt about this because I I feel like my son may have slid out with a little of the husband’s gravy on his face and that is a terrible way to enter the world. (foldingchairfetish)

Them handcuffs, though

Handjob in the back of a cop car (WarpedRecall)

Yard Work

Okay, here goes. No throwaway for me. One time while I was mowing the lawn I realized I really had to piss. Like really badly. I thought about going inside, but then I was like, “I should just piss out here”. So I did. But I was frightened from possibly being caught, and for some reason this gave me a boner. A fear boner. After I was done, I still had the boner. Not only that, but I was really fucking horny. I looked around to make sure no one was paying attention, and then whipped out my dick and jerked that thing hard. Just right there in my yard. Where any of my neighbors could have seen me. I came, and it was one of the most incredible orgasms I’ve ever had. Surprisingly enough, no one saw anything. I wouldn’t recommend doing this, though. You might get the cops called on you. (5k1895)

How Presidential

My buddy masturbated in the White House bathroom during a high school field trip. He still brags about it. And his name, swear to God, is Jed. (hillbillyabroad)

What’s wrong with Home Depot?!

Had sex in a display storage shed at Menards… It was… Just the right amount of trashy. Not quite Lowes but definitely better than Home Depot. (FUCKelli)

From the Beyond

Let’s just say I found the “Beyond” section in Bed, Bath & Beyond. (Karma_Control)

So Many Questions…

On my 18th birthday I had sex on top of a cement mixing plant. Last week I received a BJ in a cave. (TheEerieZeroQueen)

Free Entertainment

Hotel room at the beach. Got out of the shower and my GF at the time was standing on the 6th story balcony flashing a couple of guys on the boardwalk. she felt bad and apologized. i told her that i thought it was kind of hot and to keep doing it. before you know it she was naked and showing off all the goods to a crowd that had gathered to watch the show… maybe 15 people. before long she turned around and told me that her exhibition turned her on more than anything she had ever done and told me she wanted me to bang her in front of everyone. i obliged. by the time we were done a rather large crowd had gathered (25-30 people maybe) needless to say it was quite the thrill but i don’t think i would ever have the balls to try it again mostly out of fear of getting arrested. [deleted user]

Overachiever

Sex in cemetery – both in car and just in top of slab of concrete marking a plot. Sex in movie theater (fingered/BJ). Sex in my room next to parent’s room (BF had snuck in window). Fingered self in work bathroom. Sex in lake at “public swimming section”. (PassingthePs)

Do it before you die

Family mausoleum. Twice. Once with my cousin.

In my defence, both my parents have huge families. I had no idea he was my cousin until a year later. Both guys, so it’s not as if there was a chance of a pregnancy.[deleted user]

Sexy Snacks

Snack room at a hotel during a wedding. Used the ice machine to prop myself up. Also in the stairwell (Wjreky)

Bravissimo!

Roman Colosseum.

Met a girl while waiting in line and we walked around the place for a good hour or two and I said that this would be a pretty romantic date if I’d planned it, then we kissed. Next thing I know she’s dragging me behind some walls and whips out a condom. Have our little fun and as I’m give her my * ahem * cum laude… I shout out “I AM SPARTICUS!” and we killed ourselves laughing.

Immediately after we got our clothes pulled back on/up, a staff member shows up and shoos us away. We’re fairly sure afterwards that he was watching us. Good times.

We spent the next two days together in Rome, then went our separate ways on our travels and have never seen nor heard from each other since. (yourmomsbumbum)

Thank you for your service

I had the pleasure of giving a member of the armed forces a blow job on the back of a (I think it was) M60 Patton tank (nonfunctional) at a National Guard armory at about midnight. We had met earlier that evening playing highway tag and I think it’s a sin to leave a guy hard so… (mrkipper69)

Original by Chewy Boese