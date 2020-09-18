7 Tips for Optimizing Your Running for Weight Loss – 2020 Guide

If you’re down for running as a way to lose weight, then there are awesome tips you can take that make it that much better.

Optimizing your running for weight loss is quite possibly the most popular thing that people do this 2020. Why? Well, it’s all because some guys decided to run the math and it turns out that you can actually burn so much fat by simply changing the way you run.

By this, we mean actually adding in certain things that make running more effective. So, if you’re into that, then here are our 7 tips on how to optimize it.

Without further ado, let’s start.

1. Have As Much Variety As Possible

It’s safe to say that the best way to lose weight is to constantly change things up. Performing the same running exercises isn’t as productive as having variety in your kit.

And you have to take this seriously. Why a lot of people lose weight by simply running every day, their weight loss plan will perform so m much better with more variety exercises.

The best way to do this is to simply change the tempo of the running. For example, go for fast-paced cardio one day, and easily runs the other. On the third day, focus on muscle mass and burning calories to finish off the trifecta.

2. Give It A Rest

Sure, the age-old saying of “no pain no gain” is only true if you’re smart about it. A huge mistake people make when losing weight while running is to overdo it. Not giving yourself a break will only hurt your muscles and promote faster burnouts.

On top of that, injuries are a real occurrence when constantly overworking and that’s something you don’t want to inflict upon yourself.

The more you run doesn’t mean you’ll burn more calories. Optimizing exercises for smart weight loss will be the difference-maker when it comes to suffering injuries.

3. Run But Don’t Eat As Much

The biggest lie that people tell themselves is that running more allows them to eat more.

This couldn’t be further from the truth as putting in more work doesn’t justify treating yourself with two big macs. Your goal is to lose weight, and that won’t happen if you eat junk food or take the same amount of calories you’ve just burned through running.

This is why we optimize. This is why you’re not supposed to run that much as it will be difficult to prevent yourself from eating a full plate. Your goal is to build a deficit of calories through carefully selected running exercises, not overwork yourself and overeat afterward.

4. Calculate How Much Calories You Burn

It’s safe to say that different exercises burn different amounts of calories. A 30 to 60-minute run will burn between 300 and 600 calories.

While we won’t get into the actual numbers for every exercise, do know that an average-build male requires around 1500-2000 calories a day to fully sustain himself.

But since you’re running for the purpose of weight loss, you will need to lower that amount to around 1700. This way, you are not only eating less, but you also burn an excess of 300 to 600 calories through running exercises.

The important thing is to find out how many calories you burn by performing an optimized routine.

5. Supplements Help

Supplements are meant to help us achieve what we’re looking for by working inside our bodies. Supplements are also consumed before and after each exercise routine for the purpose of aiding our weight loss plan.

It’s safe to say that there are hundreds of thousands of supplements out there that help us achieve just that. But how would you know which is right for you?

Well, from the category of weight loss supplements, we’ve got an article for you from weightlossfitnesshealth.com that explains all that. For more information, make sure to give them a visit.

6. Drink Water

The best way to optimize your running is not to be counterproductive. This next one isn’t an optimization tip, but one that teaches you what you should and shouldn’t drink.

An absolute no-no is to stop drinking drinks such as soda. While the sugar in this drink can be a real boost of energy, it works counterproductively. Each glass of these drinks gives you a calorie intake of around 150.

This means that a couple of glasses can really max out your calorie intake for the day. Instead of refreshing yourself with a glass of soda, take a glass of water as it is a better way to freshen up.

Not only that, but water is far healthier and better for your system than a glass of soda.

7. Limit the Healthy Food Intake

A great way to optimize running for weight loss is to stop doing that healthy thing your friend told you. One very common thing we hear throughout the community is that eating nuts, healthy oils, salads, and avocados are good for you.

While these are quite healthy, there is something quite negative about them. Namely, each batch of these healthy foods can be quite calorie-heavy. For example, an avocado is around 150 calories and some even have fats in them.

If you continuously eat these healthy foods in a bid to try and lose weight, you will never get them. There is a limit as to how much avocado or nuts we can take on a daily bases, and these are only meant to serve as snacks for a quick power boost.

Conclusion

Running is a great way to lose weight, but you have to be smart about it. There are hundreds of ways to optimize running for weight loss, and there are dozens of exercises that help provide a healthy variety.

What’s important is that you don’t go overboard, eat less, and don’t fool yourself by constantly eating nuts, salads, and avocados.

Your main focus should be a steady intake of calories that is less than the recommended dosage.