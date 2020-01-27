What Would Princess Diana Say About the ‘Megxit’ Drama?

Everyone is talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leaving the royal family to have a life of their own. Many in the royal family have to rethink their next moves and actions, as they are now out of two members who were active in the royal family. Some are supporting their decision, while some are criticizing them. With all that, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying their freedom in Canada with their first child, Archie.

Many are wondering what Princess Diana would say regarding the royal leave, and some think that she wouldn’t be as supportive as Queen Elizabeth II might is.

After The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finished their six-week break from royal duties during the holiday season, at the beginning of this year, they announced that they will no longer be working members of the royal family and that they will split their time in the future between North America and The United Kingdom. They will still be The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but they have lost their His/Her Royal Highness titles.

One of the reasons for this decision is the fact that mostly Meghan Markle has received nothing but criticism from the media. Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and Prince William’s mother were also in a similar position when it was revealed that she would divorce Prince Charles. She was always in a negative way presented in the press, and some still blame the media for her death.

Princess Diana believed that the media would finally leave her alone after she was no longer a part of the royal family, but she didn’t get what she expected. Things got worse, and paparazzi chased her in Paris at the time of her death. While trying to escape them, she got into a terrible car crash in which she tragically lost her life.

Some believe that, if Princess Diana were still with us, she would advise her younger son and his wife to be careful with the decisions they make, as she best knew what the world could do to your life. Being a part of the royalty means that you have security guards with you at all times, and now that is not the case for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. We just hope that the media will soon leave the Sussex family alone and that everything will work out in their favor.