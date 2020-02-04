Did You Know That Royal Family Members Have a Personal Astrologer? This What Their Astrologer Had to Say

When the times are hard, everyone loves to know what stars have to say. Let’s be real, who doesn’t like a little stardust here and there? Royal family members are no exception.

Did you know that the world’s most famous family is passionate about astrology? Or that they have their personal astrologer?

Astrologist Debbie Frank just shared how serious predictions she had for the young royal couple, Harry and Meghan. Moreover, she just shared when this power couple will leave the royal family officially. Frank stated that every critical event to the royal family always happens in the time of moon eclipse. The most significant events in the royal family modern history occurred near the moon eclipse. That was the case with both Diana’s and Charles’s wedding, as well as William’s and Kate’s. Even Princess Diana’s death occurred near Moon eclipse.

She also add that the most important events are usually linked with the Moon eclipse. Debbie also drop a bomb, saying that she knew that Harry and Markle would want to split and start a new life chapter. Debbie also had to share some information about Harry meeting Meghan. So, she said how the start was aligned entirely when Harry met Markle and that Prince Harry’s star sign of Virgo, and Meghan’s star sign of Leo makes them compatible.

She was also ready to comment on their move to Canada. Frank stated that their decision to move to colder Canada was an “epic meeting of Saturn and Pluto on Meghan’s marriage point, triggering a stark, unvarnished truth: that she simply can’t thrive within the royal system.” It seems that even start are supportive of the couple’s next life stage and want them happiness. Yet, it remains to be seen just how the couple’s movement will go and if they will face some obstacles along the way. So far, we know that Prince Philip is still in shock due to their separation, and at the time, the famous couple is working on their brand protection.