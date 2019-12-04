Prince Charles Has Some Bad News for the Royals

Prince Charles was speaking about how he will make some crucial changes when he gets on the throne. He has a radical plan to cut down the spending directly from the Crown. He is planning to reduce the number of people who are earning their paychecks directly from the Queen.

His plan for a new kind of wages is that only him, his wife, and his both sons, Harry and William, with their wives, will be the only ones who will get the wages from being royals.

Some people say that this decision might be in some connection with the recent scandal when the media found out that his brother, Prince Andrew, was in contact with Jeffrey Epstein, who is recently convicted for pedophilia in the United States.

However, Charles was talking about this plan a long time ago, but this scandal made it accelerate. Also, people from the Parliament are saying how the Royal Family is too big, and how people would like it to change.

In his recent interview, he said that he doesn`t think that his family is too big, but that there are too many people accredited to them as part of the Royals, even if they shouldn`t be.