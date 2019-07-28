Exit Only: Reasons NOT To Do Anal

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Wrong hole!!!

Butt stuff isn’t for everyone. Lots of guys get all sorts of ideas from adult films, and doing anal is one of them. Many guys are so obsessed with the idea that they’ll try to convince you to let them in the backdoor, even if you know you don’t want to! Remember, it’s your body and only you have a say over it ― don’t let a horny dude pressure you into sexual things you aren’t interested in. Put your foot down, especially if he “accidentally” tries to play “Just the Tip” by claiming he just missed…

The truth is that there are many women who are into receiving butt play, but refusing it doesn’t make you any less of an awesome lover. If you’ve tried things like a finger up there or receiving analingus and didn’t enjoy it, then there’s no good reason for something as big as a peen to get thrusted in there repeatedly. You don’t like it. End of story.

That said, if you’re trying to decide whether getting it in the backdoor is for you, here are some things to put in the “con” list.

It f***ing hurts!

Unless you’ve worked you way up to relaxing your asshole with bigger and bigger objects, jumping immediately to P in A can be extremely painful. Even in the best positions and going slowly with lots of lube and a high tolerance for pain, anal sex usually isn’t enjoyable the first few times.

Even afterwards, your a** will hurt for days. Since your bum isn’t used something large going inside, you can get microtears in there and see some minor bleeding right away or in your bowel movements.

Planning It Out

If you’re not accustomed to anal play, there’s this awkward moment where you have to stop foreplay, get super lubed up, get into position, make sure he’s still hard, and make sure he eases it in as slow as a snail.

There will be lots of farts.

There will lube stains all over your sheets.

What if he wipes his poo dick on your sheets?!

Wait. POO?!

POOP

Taking a poop can sometimes feel great. But in your mind you are equating pooping with sex, which isn’t a turn on for most people.

Also, there will be poo during anal sex. Many people choose to do an enema or eat specific foods if they know they will engage in anal sex later on in the day. But s**t happens and most likely there will be poo bits on the condom or his peen (which he should be expecting).

POOP II

The first time after I had anal sex I ran to the bathroom. Not only did I have to expel my partner’s semen through my ass, but I got diarrhea from being a newb as well.

While I got the goo out of my system quickly, sometimes it can take hours for that semen to leek out and isn’t an immediate cleanup like it is with vaginal sex. You could be sitting at work and feel it making an sticky and clammy appearance.

Quid Pro Quo

If your partner is relentlessly annoying about having his penis in your a**, ask for something awesome in return. Dinner at Jean-Georges, a new laptop, a 90-minute professional massage, to peg him with a dildo… whatever floats your boat. It never hurts to ask, right?

Or just breakup with him.

Him

There is a chance your partner might become addicted to anal sex. That means he may forget about giving your vagina and clit attention.

However, on the other hand, some guys don’t really care for butt sex compared to vaginal.

Once again, it’s your butt and you do what you want with it.

Read more about not doing anal here and here, if you want more information!

Don’t forget to SHARE this article with your adventurous friends!

Original by Jordie Lee